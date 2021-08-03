Havoc In Wuhan After Getting A Corona Patient After One Year.

More than one crore people live in the city of Wuhan, in such a situation, there is an atmosphere of panic among the people due to the arrival of a new case of the corona. The first case of corona infection was registered in the city of Wuhan itself at the end of the year 2019, after which its infection started spreading to other countries of the world. Meanwhile, senior Wuhan official Li Tao, while briefing the media on Tuesday, said that the government is starting a corona investigation of all residents in the city with a population of more than one crore.

According to media reports, 61 new cases of the corona were reported in China on Tuesday. Let us tell you that 300 domestic cases of infection have been reported in the last 10 days in at least 18 provinces of China. Which can once again become a problem in front of not only China but other countries of the world.

Let us tell you that after the virus infection spread in Wuhan, China imprisoned its people in their homes. Along with this, domestic transport facilities were also closed and a massive campaign was launched to investigate the corona.

A report released on Monday by American Republicans claimed that the virus that caused the worldwide corona epidemic was leaked from China’s Wuhan lab. The report claimed that there was enough evidence that scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were attempting to modify the coronavirus so that it could infect humans. This manipulation was being done in secret.

It was also claimed that this work was being done with the help of American experts and government funds from China and America. US Party MP and head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Mike McCall released this report. It urged that there should be a multi-party investigation to find out the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, due to which more than 44 lakh people have died all over the world.