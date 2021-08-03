Tiger Shroff made his entry in Bollywood with Heropanti and there has been no looking back for him since then. The actor has managed to earn an ardent fan following who are his diehard fans willing to do anything to keep the buzz around him going. However, he is not averse to social media trolling too. The actor has been often been a target of trolls who say mean and nasty things to him.

Tiger Shroff is all set to be seen in Arbaaz Khan’s talk show soon. On Monday, a new promo was released where Tiger made a hilarious revelation in his virginity. He opted to go the Salman Khan way.

In the promo, while reading a troll’s comment, Arbaaz is seen asking Tiger if he is a virgin, the actor said, “Dekho Mai Salman Bhai Ki Tarah Ek Virgin Hun (I am a virgin like Salman Khan).” Soon after saying this, the duo can be seen laughing out loud.

The actor has been often been a target of trolls who say mean and nasty things to him. He said, “Before the release also, I used to be trolled a lot for my looks. People used to say, ‘Is he a hero or a heroine? He doesn’t look like Jackie Dada’s son at all.’ It was a deliberate move to play to my strengths.” When one troll said, “Aapke pas sab Kuch hai, but dadhi nahi hai (You have everything, except a beard)”. Tiger pointed at his face, and said, “Yeh kya hai bhai (What’s this, then)”? He then said, “If you are being trolled or bullied, it’s only because you’ve made an impact. Whatever I am today, it’s because of the audiences…As long I’m number one in your heart, that’s what matters to me.”

Talking about Tiger’s personal life, the actor is reported to be dating Disha Patani. They often get spotted together and their social media banter grabs attention.

Meanwhile, Tiger is currently busy shooting for ‘Heropanti 2’ with Tara Sutaria in the city. He recently offered a glimpse of how he keeps his body warm in between shots as he is busy shooting for a ‘challenging sequence’. Apart from ‘Heropanti 2’, Tiger will be next seen in ‘Baaghi 4’ and ‘Ganpath’.