In a life full of stress, the audience entertains themselves through films and serials. On one hand, the audience enjoys dance and reality shows, but they get more fun from comedy shows. This is the reason why fans remember ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ a lot. However, Kapil Sharma has announced that soon he is returning to the screen again with his team. The makers have also released its promo, in which the team is seen in a new style.

Kapil Sharma Show

However, where Sudesh Lahiri has entered the show, on one hand, Sumona has been dropped from the team this time. While the on-air date of the show has not been confirmed yet, but according to the news, the show will be telecasted on August 21. Meanwhile, it has also been known who is the first guest in Kapil’s show.

Akshay Kumar

It is being told that Akshay Kumar will be the first guest in Kapil’s show. Akshay Kumar has previously appeared as a guest on Kapil Sharma’s show many times. At the same time, whenever Akshay Kumar comes to Kapil’s show, the laughter doubles. Although this news has not been confirmed yet, it is being said that Akshay will arrive on Kapil’s show for the promotion of ‘Bellbottom’.

Let us tell you that Indian Idol is currently airing on the Sony channel, while on August 15, after its finale, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will be launched on the same time slot. There is a lot of happiness among the audience with the return of Kapil Sharma on the screen again. Kapil is the most famous comedian of this time and he has made the audience as well as the celebs his fan with his comic timing.

Kapil Sharma Show

At the same time, the fun will increase even more with the arrival of Sudesh Lahiri in the show. Actually, the pair of Sudesh Lahiri and Krishna made a lot of noise in ‘Comedy Circus’. After this, both are going to be seen together again on the screen. Significantly, Krushna is seen in the role of Sapna in this show. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see which unique avatar Sudesh adopts.

Let us tell you that the show was off-air this year. The reason for this was told that Kapil wants to spend some time with his family. Also, due to Corona, the live audience was not coming due to which the show was not enjoying much. In such a situation, The Kapil Sharma Show was closed for some time.