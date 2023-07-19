‘He Pleaded To Meet Me’: Kangana Ranaut Seemingly Calls Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor ‘Farzi Couple’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut does not hold back from targeting Bollywood celebs. She often accuses stars through social media. Recently, Bollywood couple of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came on the radar of the actress.

Although she has not directly taken their names but going by the references which Kangana has used, it is quite clear that she is talking about Alia and Ranbir. The actress also pointed towards Ranbir’s recent trip to London where his wife Alia and daughter Raha did not accompany him.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana penned, “In another news, a fake husband-wife pair who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news related to my film announcement. At the same time, she is calling a brand owned by Myntra as her own. Apart from this, no one wrote why the wife and daughter did not accompany him on the family trip. Her so called husband was begging to meet me. There is a need to expose this ‘Farzi couple’.”

The actress further stated, “This happens when you marry someone for money, work and not for love. This actor was promised a movie trilogy by Mafia Daddy. He married ‘Papa ki pari’ under his pressure. The film trilogy is cancelled and he now wants to be come out from this fake marriage.”

While concluding her note, Kangana mentioned that in India, once a person gets married, it’s done. So, she asked Ranbir to improve himself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon appear in ‘Tejas’ where she will be seen as an Air Force Pilot. This film is going to be released in theaters on 20 October, 2023. Apart from this, Kangana has period drama ‘Emergency’ and ‘Chandramukhi 2’ in the pipeline.