KKK 13: Rapper Dino James Reveals Losing His Voice For 4 Days After THIS Stunt- Find Out!

The stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ remains in the news. Like always, the 13th season of Rohit Shetty’s show has begun with a bang. The first week was quite fun. All the contestants are looking strong-headed and are performing well. Rapper and singer Dino James is also a part of it. He will be seen doing daredevil stunts in the show. However, the singer has revealed that he lost his voice for 4 days after doing a stunt.

Talking to India Today, Dino said, ‘The most dangerous stunt was the one which involved electric shocks. This is a stunt that most people quit. After the shock stunt, I lost my voice for 3-4 days. I cried a lot and felt that I had injured my neck because this stunt was very intense.”

About ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

The list of contestants of includes stars like Anjum Fakih, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Mohammed Khan, Soundous Moufakir, Rohit Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thackeray, Nyrra Banerjee, Daisy Shah, Anjali Dinesh Anand and Arjit Taneja.

Arjit, Shiv and Soundous won the first stunt in the show and were safe for the whole week. All three got a chance to go to ‘Code Red’ where they were given an opportunity to earn a superpower for the coming week. But for this, they had to perform the elimination stunt. All three refused to take this offer.

For the unversed, ‘Kundali Bhagya’ fame Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi appeared in the elimination stunt of the first week. Anjum completed the stunt while Ruhi could not complete it within the stipulated time. As a result, Ruhi Chaturvedi became the first evicted contestant from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.