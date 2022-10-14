Hrithik Roshan Shares Girlfriend Saba Azad’s Photo On Instagram For First Time On Karwa Chauth!

Actor Hrithik Roshan took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with his girlfriend-actor Saba Azad from their London trip. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik posted the photo from their vacation to the UK during the summer earlier this year.Saba was seen sitting on a bench looking away from the camera in the photo, which was taken by Hrithik.

She had a solemn expression on her face as she looked up, her legs firmly planted on the bench. As he looked at Saba, Hrithik could be seen smiling. Hrithik shared the photo on karwa Chauth.

Saba wore a black and white dress and sneakers for their outing. Hrithik is dressed in red and white. Hrithik captioned the photo he shared, “Girl sitting on a bench (red heart emoji). Summer of 2022 London.The immersive Van Gogh experience.” In this post Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan commented, “Cuties.”

Saba Azad also commented,”Van Gogh on a lazy summer afternoon (smiling emoji) best day with the best egg (black heart emojis), Meanwhile Richa Chadha wrote,”Warming my heart a little,”Fans also showered them with affection. “Greek God,” someone wrote. “Both are looking amazing,” another fan said. “And you look sexy as always,” one person commented.

Hrithik and Saba recently attended Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. As they posed for the camera, the couple was all smiles. Saba wore a green kurta set, while Hrithik wore a black suit.Hrithik and Saba’s relationship sparked speculation when they were seen out on a dinner date together in February of this year.

Saba later joined Hrithik’s family for a gathering. The rumours were put to rest when the two were seen walking hand in hand at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party.

Saba is both an actor and a singer. She appeared in several Bollywood films, including Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaandaar, and Karwaan. Her next appearance will be in the film Songs of Paradise.

Hrithik was most recently seen in Vikram Vedha, which opened in theatres on September 30. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Saif Ali Khan also appears in the remake. He will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone.