YRKKH: Fans Can’t Stop Fawning Over Harshad Chopda And Pranali Rathod Steamy Romance

If you’re a Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fan, you know that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have some serious chemistry. The two share a stunning romance that has fans shipping Akshara and Abhimanyu hard, despite the current divorce storyline. And in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans will be treated to not one but two steamy romance sequences between AbhiRa. Those who’ve seen it online are going crazy over it.

Akshara and Abhimanyu’s hot romance

Fans will see Akshara shifting into Abhimanyu’s room in the upcoming Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode since Harshvardhan snatched her guest bedroom. At first, things will be tense, but soon they’ll begin to imagine things. Akshara will see themselves in a passionate romantic scene with Abhimanyu as well. Pranali Rathod, also known as Akshara, would picture a lovely, cuddly scenario in which she unbuttons Abhimanyu’s shirt. On the other side, Abhimanyu would picture a cute romantic scenario where he kisses Akshara.

Fans of AbhiRa reaction

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s romance is a hot topic of discussion online, with fans going crazy over the dream romance between Abhimanyu and Akshara. Though fans are hoping things will sort out between the couple for real, they’re also enjoying the dream sequences for now.

Caring Abhi ftw ! 🥹🥹😭😭🥺🥺 This scene and Sanam's voice, what a beautiful sight.! ❤️🧿💫 How much i crave for scenes like this.🥺🥺😭😭🥹🥹 Today's episode was a complete package of entertainment, romance and sarcasm..! 😭😭😭#yrkkh#AbhiRa#Harshali pic.twitter.com/IkMyixIMGC — 🦋ھبہ آزاد🦋 (@Hiba_Azad) October 14, 2022

The domestic vibes I was craving for post Abhira wedding 😭😭 look at the serve 🔥🔥🥰🥰 #yrkkh PC;Swathi

pic.twitter.com/0dNQ0Kl5JW — Anisha (@desigal26) October 14, 2022

New twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will get to watch Akshara’s confusion in the upcoming episode as Manjiri requests that she keep fast for Abhimanyu on Karwa Chauth. Akshara is at a crossroads and no longer wants to live a charade. On the other side, it is clear from Abhimanyu’s request that Akshara concentrates solely on Manjiri.