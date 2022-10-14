Salman Khan’s Fans Are Blown Away by His Looks At Pooja Hegde’s Birthday Party, Deets Inside!!

Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan often remains in the discussion and has once again come into the limelight. And this time it is someone’s birthday, actually, it was the occasion of the birthday of actress Pooja Hegde and the gathering was robbed by Salman Khan. Pooja Hegde celebrated her 30th birthday on 13 October and on this special occasion she cut the cake with the co-stars of her film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. And now the video from this event is going viral on social media.

Salman Khan

Actually, a video has been shared from the Instagram account of Salman Khan’s production house Salman Khan Films. In this video you can see that Pooja Hegde is seen cutting her birthday cake and the stars of her film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Salman Khan, Venkatesh and Jassie Gill are wishing her a happy birthday. Even though the birthday was of Pooja Hegde, all eyes were set on Salman Khan. Actually, the fan liked this look of Salman Khan very much.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde’s Birthday Party Video Is Here

Commenting on Salman Khan’s look, a fan wrote, ‘Salman Khan looks very young till date.’ One fan wrote, ‘Salman Khan is a very simple and down to earth person.’ One fan wrote, ‘Brother what are you looking for.’ A fan wrote, ‘Handsome hunk of Bollywood.’ In this way, all the fans have turned towards the look of Salman Khan.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is going to release in theaters on December 30. Along with Salman Khan, other stars like Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal will also be seen in this film. Farhad Samji has directed the film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.