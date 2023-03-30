“I Was Being Cornered…”: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Real Reason To Come Into Hollywood; Checkout Story!

Priyanka Chopra made a jaw-losing revealation and said that she was being ‘pushed in a corner’ in Bollywood that is why she ventured into Hollywood.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has, for the first time, revealed the real reason for moving Hollywood, far from Bollywood. Priyanka was amongst the largest Bollywood stars while she decided to give her song profession in the US a shot. She has now revealed that she was not the happiest with the works she was getting from Bollywood.

Talking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair expert, Priyanka said she was going to talk about the actual cause behind looking for works in US for the first time as she was feeling ‘safe’ at some point of their communication. She said Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her up when she was shooting for Saat Khoon Maaf. She asked if she is interested in a music career in US.

Priyanka Chopra was also looking for moving out of Bollywood. “I was pushed into a corner within the enterprise (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I sort of become uninterested in the politics and then I stated I needed a break,” she stated. “This music aspect gave me an opportunity to go into some other part of the arena.

“So when this music thing got here I used to be like ‘fu** it I’am going to the US’,” she stated. She referred to all the singing stars she worked with including Pitbull, Will.I.Am, Pharell Williams and even met JayZ. However, while the song career did not pan out, she fast realised she was ‘much better at my day task’.

Then, a person advised that she tried out for acting roles in US as properly. Which she did and subsequently landed herself the lead role in ABC’s Quantico. Considering the fact that then, Priyanka has been visible in Baywatch, Matrix: Revolutions, The White Tiger and could soon headline her second display, castle. She additionally has a film up for launch in may, Love once more.