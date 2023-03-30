Sharmila Tagore Spills Beans On Her Groundbreaking Gay Role In ‘Gulmohar’; Checkout Story!

The legendary Bollywood actress, Sharmila Tagore has been making waves in the entertainment industry for decades. She has charmed audiences with her versatile performances and stunning beauty. She has always been known to push the boundaries with her roles. However, in a recent interview, the 78-year-old actress opened up about a particularly groundbreaking role she played in her comeback film “Gulmohar” – that of a gay woman.

The challenges of portraying a complex character

Sharmila Tagore, the legendary Bollywood actress, has recently made a comeback to the silver screen with her role in the DisneyPlus Hotstar film, “Gulmohar”. In this family drama, Tagore plays the character of ‘Kusum’. She is the widowed matriarch of the Batra family, who is grappling with a host of hidden secrets.

In a recent interview, Tagore shared some insights into her character and the motivations that drive her throughout the film. She revealed that ‘Kusum’ is a woman who knows how to prioritize herself and make decisions that are in her best interest, even if they are not popular with others. This independent spirit powers her growth and development throughout the film. Tagore’s nuanced portrayal brings the character to life in a truly captivating manner.

Sharmila Tagore’s groundbreaking role in “Gulmohar”

The movie explores a range of complex themes, including family dynamics, generational divides, and societal expectations. These are deftly woven together to create a rich and textured narrative. Tagore’s performance as ‘Kusum’ is a standout, as she imbues the character with a sense of dignity, grace, and inner strength.

As the story unfolds, ‘Kusum’ finds herself at the center of a family drama, grappling with secrets that threaten to tear the Batra family apart. But it is her relationship with her granddaughter, who falls in love with a woman much like ‘Kusum’ in her youth. This ultimately brings the family together and helps ‘Kusum’ to find the freedom she has been seeking.

Tagore’s willingness to take on a taboo-breaking role at a time when it is considered risky and controversial speaks to her fearlessness and dedication to her craft. Her performance in “Gulmohar” is a landmark moment in Indian cinema, and paved the way for more nuanced and sensitive portrayals of same-sex love in Bollywood.