Shocking Revelation: Sara Ali Khan Confesses to Not Knowing The Meaning of ‘Royal’; Checkout!

Sara Ali Khan, the vivacious daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh, is known for her unabashed candor and offbeat persona. However, in a recent interview, the young actress revealed that she was unaware of the significance of ‘royal.’

Sara Ali Khan’s confession about the term ‘royal’

As the daughter of the erstwhile Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, it may surprise many that Sara was inexperienced with this term. In the interview, the actress revealed that she had never really thought about the concept of royalty and had only considered it a title passed down through her family.

Despite her lack of knowledge, Sara has always connected strongly with her family’s regal heritage. She often speaks fondly of her grandfather, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and has shared how his legacy has influenced her upbringing.

Sara’s belief in using her platform for a greater good

Despite her lack of familiarity with the term ‘royal,’ Sara Ali Khan has always been a strong advocate for social causes and philanthropic endeavors. She has been associated with various charities and non-profit organizations and actively worked to improve society.

In one of her recent interviews, the actress spoke about her belief in giving back to the community and using her platform for the greater good. She shared how her family has always taught her to be compassionate towards others and feels responsible toward society.

With her quirky personality and charming demeanor, Sara Ali Khan has won the hearts of many. While her lack of significance of the term ‘royal’ may surprise some, it is a testament to her humble upbringing and grounded nature. As she continues to make waves in the world of cinema, we can’t wait to see what this young starlet has in store for us next.