Netizens React As Sara Ali Khan Ate Roadside Paratha In Punjab, Travelled In Auto: Checkout!

Sara Ali Khan wins the hearts of fans with her films and social media posts. The actress can often be seen on vacation alone. The other day Sarah was on vacation in Himachal. Until we arrived in Punjab. Sara shared moments from her vacation with fans on her Instagram story. As soon as the video of the actor came out, it blew up the Internet.

Sara Ali Khan visiting Punjab

In the released video, She is seen leaving an expensive car and rides in a rickshaw. sometimes she can be seen enjoying paratha on the roadside dhaba in Chandigarh. In the video Sara’s face is shining even without makeup. At the same time, the visual treat given by the actress is highly appreciated by the fans.

Netizens reactions on Sara Ali Khan eating at roadside Dhaba

Reacting to the video, One netizen commented on the video, “No matter how fake or real it is, she doesn’t hide herself. from getting wisdom tooth removal to messy house.she lives very simple like normal people”.other person wrote,”This is so cute”. Similarly, other fans seemed to give hearts and love emojis, praising Sarah’s simplicity. However, There are some users who have been making funny and rude comments to her video.

One user wrote in funny way, ” Achha hai avi se punjabi khane ki aadat daal rahi. Shubhman gill ke sath dikkat na ho” While one other wrote, “ye shauk se auto me baithti hai aur hum majboori me”.

Watch video;

Work front of Sara Ali Khan

On the work front Sara Ali khan will be seen with Vikrant massey and chitrangada in “Gaslight”. she will be with stars like Ali Fazal and Aditya Roy Kapoor in “Metro In Dino”. Sara will play alongside Vicky Kaushal in “The Immortal Ashwatama”.