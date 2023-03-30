Selena Gomez Flaunts At Rare Beauty Event Midst Zayn Malik Dating Rumors: Checkout!

Selena Gomez’s stunning appearance at a recent Rare Beauty event made everyone in awe. She was spotted outside the venue, looking elegant in a long black faux fur coat paired with a matching all-black ensemble, complete with a satiny top and trousers. Her hair was neatly tied back in a braided ponytail, and she accessorized with glitzy earrings and makeup that grabbed everyone’s attention. Netizens say it was truly a remarkable sight to behold.

The Rare Beauty event was reportedly hosted for around 100 influencers who support Selena’s brand. Selena recently shared her hopes for the beauty label, expressing her desire to facilitate open discussions on beauty and mental health. She aims to revolutionize the industry by dismantling unrealistic beauty standards collaboratively.

Selena Gomez’s recent appearance has sparked rumours of a possible romance with Zayn Malik. The paparazzi captured pictures of the “Only Murders in the Building” star strolling beside Zayn’s assistant Taryn Zimmerman outside Nobu restaurant in New York City. Recently, a TikTok user claimed that Selena and Zayn had a date at the restaurant, which fueled the rumours. Let’s hope Selena finds love, but until then, we’ll be keeping up with her fabulous outings!

In regards to the rumoured romance between Selena and Zayn, it is currently unclear as neither party has spoken out. However, they do follow each other on Instagram.

How Does Gigi Hadid Feel About Zayn’s New Relationship?

Gigi appears to be giving her ex-partner, Zayn, her full support amidst the circulating rumours about his dating life. An insider shared with Us Weekly on March 24 that Gigi has no qualms whatsoever with Zayn’s current romantic pursuits. Above all else, as long as he is happy, stable, and a responsible co-parent to their daughter Khai, Gigi is content with whoever he chooses to date.