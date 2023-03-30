Naagin Fame Nia Sharma Is Set To Make Special Appearance In Show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’

The fantasy drama ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ will feature actress Nia Sharma in a cameo role. Continue reading!

Nia Sharma recently discussed her appearance in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. According to the actress, it is a significant role.

Nia Sharma, a popular diva, is known for her daring and fabulous fashion choices, which she never fails to flaunt. Nia has always been on the cutting edge of fashion, whether it’s for events or airport looks.

The actress is very active on social media and frequently updates her followers and fans on her whereabouts.

Her pictures and videos receive a lot of likes and comments and quickly go viral. Nia recently revealed that she had a cameo in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

The actress is set to make an appearance as a judge in the fantasy drama ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal,’ under which she will play the role of the judge of a unique competition to find a most handsome man in town.

“It’s not a cameo or an important role,” Nia explained in an interview. I had just been given the opportunity to promote my project, so I agreed. I’m heading to the set for a brief visit.

I’m excited to be a part of the show because I’ve heard it has a lot of fantastic twists and turns.” When asked if she had seen Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, she said, “We have all been busy with our own routine schedules, so I haven’t really gotten down to watching the show.” But I’ve seen the promos.”

When asked if she had considered playing a vampire in the show, Nia replied, “I haven’t been approached to play a vampire, but I’ve not really considered it.” I’ll think about it if I’m offered something like that.”

Aside from enjoying filming with the actors on the show, she is excited about promoting her music video, ‘Daiyya Daiyya’.

“In the upcoming episode, I will be seen judging a contest to discover the hottest man in the town of Landsdale,” the actress continued. I can’t wait for audiences to view the utmost showdown between two werewolves and how I add my own spin to this thrilling story.”

On Professional Front

Nia appeared as Manvi Chaudhary, the parallel lead, in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

She later collaborated with Ravi Dubey on the popular show ‘Jamai Raja,’ which was a huge success. She has also made appearances on reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss OTT.