Ibrahim Ali Khan Flaunts Shirtless Six-Pack Abs, Fan Says: ‘Spitting Image Of Father, Saif Ali Khan’

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood’s former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has gained a huge fan following due to his striking personality. Recently, he captured the hearts of his female fans when he flaunted his shirtless six-pack abs in a video.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s video has caught significant attention in B-Town

He is one of the most discussed star kids. Even though he hasn’t entered the acting industry yet, he already enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, a video of Ibrahim flaunting his six-pack abs has emerged, further captivating his fans.

The video shows Ibrahim going shirtless, flaunting his well-defined six-pack abs. After seeing the video, fans are drawing comparisons between him and Saif Ali Khan, calling him “Saif Ali Khan 2.0.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s dating life often grabs headlines

Lately, Ibrahim Ali Khan has been linked with Palak Tiwari, the daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari. They have been spotted together on various occasions, including outside a theater recently. As the speculations about their relationship continue, neither Ibrahim nor Palak has addressed these rumors officially.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, all set to venture into Bollywood

He recently served as an assistant director in the film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. There are reports are suggesting that he might make his acting debut in the movie “Sarjameen,” where he is likely to play the character of a soldier.