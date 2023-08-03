Internet Feels Tejasswi Prakash Has Put On Weight, ‘She Put 20lbs On Her Face’

TV actress Tejasswi Prakash has gained tremendous amount of fame after her stint on controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Though her season was not much successful, she emerged as its winner and began ruling millions of hearts. The actress found love inside the house in co-contestant Karan Kundrra. The two are going strong in their relationship. They have been inseparable after the show.

Post ‘Bigg Boss’, Tejasswi became paparazzi’s favourite girl. She is often photographed at public places and is well appreciated by viewers for her trendy yet elegant fashion choices. Recently, a video of actress went viral on social media. After seeing it, some users hailed her beauty while others pointed out at her weight gain.

In the clip, Tejasswi is spotted wearing a low-neck white tank top with a wide-led jeans. She looks uberly stylish as she exits a salon. A fan who could not stop swooning over her the actress’s latest look wrote, “Barbie Doll Teju.” Another stated, “She can slay in simple clothing, I mean just look at her. Keep shining our Queen.” A third one said, “She is glowing day by day.”

On the other hand, a section of audience felt that Tejasswi has put on some extra inches. One user penned, “Getting bigger and bigger.” “Yikes she put 20lbs on her face,” read another comment. A third netizen added, “Her face is like anda jada boil hogaya.” “Ye moti ho gai hai”, opined a user. “80 rupe ki banyan pehen ke itna style”, mocked a netizen.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash wrapped up with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 6’. She grabbed headlines for her second Marathi film ‘School College Ani Life’. Before this, Tejasswi appeared in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Mann Kasturi Re’ alongside Abhinay Berde.