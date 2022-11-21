Ira Khan Looks Dreamy As Nupur Shikhare Shares More Inside Pics From Their Engagement Party; Watch!

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan may stay away from the limelight but she certainly enjoys a great fan following on social media. She shares family pictures with her beau Nupur Shikhare with her fans on her Instagram handle.

She has been dating Nupur for many years. In February 2021, they made their relationship an Instagram official. They shared throwback pictures to express their love for each other. Ira and Nupur recently decided to take their relationship to the next level as they got officially engaged.

On Friday, the two exchanged rings in a low-key ceremony attended by close family members and friends. Aamir was seen attending the event with his entire family. His nephew Imran Khan, who had earlier quit acting was there too. Aamir was even seen dancing to his Papa Kehte Hai song. His video was about nostalgia. Even Bollywood celebrities like Ashutosh Gowariker, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Akshara Haasan were seen marking their presence.

Earlier today, Nupur took to Instagram to share dreamy interior pictures from his engagement ceremony with Ira. The star kid was seen looking stunning in an off-shoulder red gown. On the other hand, Nupur wore a black suit.

They looked beautiful together. In the new pictures, Nupur can be seen getting down on one knee to woo his girl. In another picture, they look madly in love with each other as they get lost in each other’s eyes. He shared the pictures with red-black heart emojis in the caption.

Before officially exchanging rings, Nupur expressed his love for Ira at a ceremony. Ira shared the adorable video with her fans She wrote, “Popeye: She said yes Ira: Hehe I said yes.”