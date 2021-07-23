Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan, often dominates social media. The name of Ira Khan comes in the count of those people who stay away from films and stay in the limelight like film stars. Sometimes she gets in the headlines due to her pictures and sometimes she comes into the discussion about her boyfriend. Ira has a huge fan following on social media and this is the reason why anything she posts becomes viral. Now once again Ira Khan has shared a post from her social media account which has become a topic of discussion among the fans.

This time, through her post, she has talked about the phase of her life when she was growing up. Ira told how her mother had helped her understand herself. Ira has told through a post on Instagram that when she was reaching puberty, her mother Reena Dutta gave her a sex-education book.

Ira has told this thing related to herself on Instagram Story. In the caption of this post, Ira wrote, ‘Be curious’. Ira further wrote, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen myself completely before. When I was young, my mother gave me a book on sex education and it said that I should look at myself in the mirror, but I could not do it. In general, too, my body has changed a lot. There is still a long way to go.’

Let me tell you, Ira has also tagged ‘Agatsu Foundation’ which she recently launched. This organization is working to help people on issues related to mental health. While launching this organization, Ira had talked about focusing on improving the mental health of the people.

Aamir Khan’s lovable Ira often shares things related to mental health on social media. Recently she shared a video on International Self Care Day. In which she told about the positive aspects of taking care of herself. Ira also said that it is very important to take care of yourself. Ira has also revealed that she is going to spread awareness about self-care through Agatsu Foundation.

It is worth noting that Ira Khan talks openly about mental health and also makes people aware of it because she herself has also gone through depression. Talking about the work front, Ira has chosen direction instead of acting, and some time back she has made her debut as a theater director.