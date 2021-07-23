Kartik did not lose his spirits even after getting out from two big films of Karan Johar and Shahrukh Khan’s film production companies. Now he is going to act in an aerial action film. After the announcement of director Siddharth Anand’s Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer film ‘Fighter’, a new trend of aerial action films seem to be starting in Hindi cinema. A film set against the backdrop of airstrikes, ‘Bhuj the Pride of India’ is set to release next month.

Captain India

According to the information, ‘Captain India’ will be an attempt to retell the story of one of the most successful rescue operations in Indian history. Hansal Mehta has taken over the command of its direction. Kartik Aaryan says, “The film ‘Captain India’ is an inspirational and thrilling story and with it, I feel proud and honored to be a part of such a historical chapter of the country. I have a lot of respect for Hansal sir’s work. It has been an honor and this is the right opportunity to collaborate with him.”

Hansal Mehta, director of the film ‘Captain India’ says, “The film is inspired by true events and will re-enact a time where a man saves thousands of lives by putting aside his pain and suffering. I have to make Ronnie in the film.” It’s a pleasure working with Screwvala and Harman Baweja and I am also looking forward to working with Kartik.”

Captain India

Producer Ronnie Screwvala says, “Captain India is not only the story of one of the greatest humanitarian acts of all time but also about the indomitable human spirit where one rises above failure despite the odds. Hansal Mehta of our times. One of the finest filmmakers and has always captured the true essence of human stories beautifully.” The shooting of ‘Captain India’ will start next year.

Kartik Aryan

Apart from Kartik Aryan, the name of no other artist has been revealed from the lead cast of the film. Along with the announcement of the film, its makers also released a poster in which Kartik Aaryan is seen wearing a uniform. The film has also been liked and commented on on social media by the director of Kartik’s recently announced film, Sameer Vidwans. Hansal Mehta has folded hands expressing gratitude for Sameer’s comment.

https://www.womansera.com/war-in-afghanistan-three-lakh-soldiers-in-front-of-80-thousand-terrorists-what-will-happen-if-taliban-reaches-kabul/