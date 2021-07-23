Eighth wonder in Haryana: Suddenly the ground started rising to five feet. Have you seen it, Deets Inside.

A strange incident was seen in Karnal district of Haryana. Here the ground started rising on its own. Everyone was surprised to see this sight. Some youths captured the whole incident in mobile. This video is going viral on social media. The discussion of this natural phenomenon is everywhere. The incident is near the Augand Nardak canal located on Kaithal road in Karnal district. On July 15, when the rain water reached the area, the soil of a field started rising about five feet. Suddenly there was panic in the area seeing the soil rising up. A person made a video and made it viral. People started calling it a very strange incident.

At first it could not be known where this video is from, but when the information came, the officials of the Agriculture Department also reached the spot. It is being told that the farm owner had put ash (paddy husk) coming out of the cellar to fill the pit made in the field. On top of which soil was poured. Which rose up as soon as it reached under the water. When the video went viral, it was named the eighth wonder. Seeing this, it seemed that some cataclysm was about to come.

Surprising incident

People started sharing the video to each other. This video started making headlines on social media. It was learned that the video is of July 15, but where the video is from, it could not be ascertained, but on Thursday, it was revealed to the villagers that this video is of Nafe Singh’s field on the banks of Augand Nardak canal in Nissing area.

When the Block Agriculture Officer Dr. Radheshyam Gupta reached with his team, the farm owner informed that a deep pit had formed due to the removal of soil in his field. To fill it, he put the ash coming out of the cellar and put soil on top of the ashes for a few feet. When the rain water filled the pit, due to the pressure of the water, the whole heap of ash rose up.

Surprising incident

BAO Dr. Radheshyam Gupta told that the ash of the cellar is light in weight and it does not dissolve easily in water. Due to which the ash came up due to the pressure of the water. At the same time, this ash also ends the fertilizer power of the field. Farmers should avoid using it in the fields. Farmers sell the soil of the field in greed. To avoid the action of the mining department, to fill the pits, the ash coming out of the cellar is thrown in the fields. The same was done in this case.

Surprising incident

It has not been seen on the spot yet, so nothing can be said clearly, but if ash etc. is put inside the ground, then methane and carbon dioxide gas is formed. And if the water arrived suddenly, there might have been a large amount of gas and the whole heap of ash would have gone up.

https://www.womansera.com/war-in-afghanistan-three-lakh-soldiers-in-front-of-80-thousand-terrorists-what-will-happen-if-taliban-reaches-kabul/