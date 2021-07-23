Ability Of Tropical Forests To Absorb Carbon Dioxide Decreasing: Study

Tropical forests have begun to lose their ability to absorb deadly gases because of the continuous production of heat on the planet from carbon dioxide and global warming. According to the latest study, the ability of tropical forests to digest carbon dioxide has diminished in the last two decades.

Reports led by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have examined the carbon sink and resources in forests and vegetation. The area that absorbs more carbon than they releases are known as carbon sinks. Researchers are studying whether and how plants perform as sources or sinks, on the scale of a forest, in a world where emissions are getting high and the planet is also surrounded by global warming.

The examined study published in the journal Science Advance, mentions that terrestrial carbon fluxes stay the largest unpredictability in the global carbon cycle. The examiner found that over the course of those two decades, living woody plants were responsible for more than 80 percent of the sources and sink on land, with soil, leaf litter, and decaying organic matter making up the rest.