On Daniel Radcliffe Birthday: His 5 best movies that are not Harry Potter, Read To Find Out

Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood are two rare actors who did not use the millions of dollars they earned off big movie franchises. Instead, they have focussed on indie, low-budget cinema that often borders on the wacky. They may not be earning as much, but one assumes they are getting the creative satisfaction that actors do not get in massive blockbusters.



As Daniel Radcliffe turns 32 today, here are five non-Harry Potter movies that you should watch if you are an enthusiast:



The Woman in Black



Based on the novel of the same name by celebrated British horror author Susan Hill, this film was set in a remote English village called Crythin Gifford in 1889. Radcliffe played the role of a young lawyer called Arthur Kipps, who has an infant son but no wife. He is sent to Crythin Gifford by his law firm to bring any documents of one Alice Drablow, the deceased owner of a manor-like house.



He, of course, finds more than he bargained for. The film has a distinctive gloomy atmosphere and is suitably scary, but it is Radcliffe’s restrained performance that is the highlight of the movie.



Horns: Amazon Prime Video

The horror-comedy film Horns is one of the weirder things Radcliffe has done. Based on the eponymous novel by Stephen King’s son Joe Hill, Horns has the girlfriend of Radcliffe’s character being raped and murdered. The press declares him guilty anyway, despite his protests. One morning, he wakes up with two horns sticking out of his head. Things get even weirder soon enough. The film is not perfect but is a solid showcase of Daniel Radcliffe’s theatrical talent.



Swiss Army Man

In this A24 film, the hallowed halls of many a great indie film in the 21st century, Radcliffe plays the role of a corpse that can speak in this surreal, weird, and yet somehow enthralling film.



Guns Akimbo: Amazon Prime Video



Now, here is where things get weird. In this movie, Radcliffe’s character Miles Lee Harris is forced to take part in a real-life deathmatch in which he has to take down the deadliest opponent of the “game” — Samara Weaving’s Nix. Compounding Harris’ troubles are a pair of guns bolted to his hands.



The F Word

Unlike the last three off-the-wall films, this one is a more straightforward, traditional type: romantic-comedy. However, it deserves its place on this list because it is a sweet, funny, and well-acted flick that should not be missed by Daniel Radcliffe buffs.



Daniel Radcliffe’s Career life:



Daniel Jacob Radcliffe is an English actor, best known for playing Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series.



Born and raised in London, Radcliffe made his acting debut at age ten in the BBC One television film David Copperfield in 1999, followed by his feature film debut in The Tailor of Panama in 2001.



The same year, he starred in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Over the subsequent ten years, he played the titular role in seven sequels, culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011.



During this period, Radcliffe became one of the world’s highest-paid actors, gained worldwide fame, popularity, and critical acclaim, and received many accolades for his performances in the series.



