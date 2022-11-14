Is Varun Dhawan Expecting His First Child With Natasha Dalal? Salman Khan Drops A Major Hint!

It is raining babies in showbiz. From TV to Bollywood, couples are welcoming their firstborns. And seems like Varun Dhawan and lady luck, wife Natasha Dalal are also ready to join the bandwagon.

Recently, the actor went to Salman Khan’s popular television reality show, Bigg Boss for the promotion of his next horror comedy, Bhediya along with co-star Kriti Sanon. The trio had a blast together. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was Khan’s hint at Varun and Natasha embracing parenthood soon.

It so happened that while playing a fun game, Salman gave a toy to Varun and said, “Yeh aapke bacche ke liye (This is for your kid).” The Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actor was shocked at Salman’s words. With a shy smile on his face, he replied, “Baccha huya nahi hai abhi (I don’t have a baby yet).” However, Salman left one and all in doubt as he mentioned, “Yeh aaya hai toh baccha bhi aa hi jaega (If the toy comes home, a baby will come home soon too).”

Let us tell you that this is not the first time that Salman Khan has revealed intimate details of an actor’s life. Earlier when Sidharth Malhotra came on his show, he spilt the beans on his marriage with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani which is going to happen soon but its preparations are kept under wraps.

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in a low-key ceremony on January 24, 2021, after dating for a long time. Talking about the same, Varun has earlier said that as a kid he never thought of getting married. But then, Natasha came into his life and everything changed for good.