‘Its Important To…’; Sara Ali Khan Reacts On Opting Traditional Look At Cannes 2023 Festival!

This year, Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut wearing a conventional Indian lehenga. The 76th Cannes Film Festival took place on the French Riviera from May 16 to May 27. A few Bollywood stars made their debuts, and numerous celebrities from around the world made their presence known. Sara Ali Khan, who is currently promoting her upcoming film, talked about why she chose to dress traditionally and why she placed such a strong emphasis on Indian culture.

While most of the B-Town celebs opted for unique western attires, Bollywood actress, Sara Ali Khan chose to go with a traditional attire at Cannes 2023. To which many netizens pointed out at her look by commenting, ‘Looking like a bride’.

Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Her Cannes Appearance

For her first walk at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress from Kedarnath chose a beige and white lehenga. Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the attire. She also gave a stirring address about Indian art, film, and culture. The actress discussed her time in Cannes and her quick decision to represent India on a global stage in an interview with PTI.

Sara Ali Khan believes that because India has a diverse culture, it is crucial to promote Indianness. She is pleased to be able to discuss the nation on a worldwide stage because it has many different languages, feelings, and depths. At the Cannes Film Festival, Sara received an invitation from the Indian pavilion and the Red Sea Film Festival. She continued by listing the three words that best describe who she is. “Woman, actor, and Indian,” she remarked. I sought to portray each of these things on the Red Carpet.

Sara Ali Khan On The Wide Scope Of Cannes Festival

The 27-year-old actress recently discussed her time at Cannes in an interview with India Today, where she stated that she met “actors from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Paris, and I even met Leonardo DiCaprio.” “It shows me how cinema transcends all kinds of nationalistic boundaries,” she continued. Sara mentioned Ryan Gosling when she was asked which Hollywood celebrity she would like to walk the red carpet with.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan anticipates the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on June 2. Vicky Kaushal and she will appear on screen together for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy. Additionally, she will collaborate with Karishma Kapoor on the crime drama Murder Mubarak.