Jaya Bachchan Finally Reveals Why She Told ‘Aapko Sharam Nai Aati Hai’ To Media!

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan said that she has a feeling about the media stereotyping celebrities which are ‘very strongly.’ Speaking to her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the latest episode Limelight and Lemons of her Podcast What the Hell, Jaya said that she hates ‘the people who interfere in your personal life.’

She told, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?).”

Navya asked if Jaya knew this would happen when she decided to become an actor. She replied that she never ‘met it’ or ‘supported it.’ She said that it irritates her.

The veteran actress continued, “I feel very strongly and it’s not that it’s today, I felt it from the day one. I don’t mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She’s a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she’s not looking nice’, because it’s a visual media, don’t mind. But the rest I do mind. Because people who see they see it for a second and then move on. They’re onto something else.”

She further told, “If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don’t give a damn. You have opinion about them personally, you have opinion about the work they do I understand. You criticise it, you cut it into pieces I accept. You can say, ‘She is a bad actor, a bad parliamentarian’ but you have no business sitting on judgment of my personal character. ‘She only knows how to get angry’. Angry about what? You’re intruding, interfering in my personal when I’m walking somewhere, you’re taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?”