Malaika Called “Parrot” For Her Neon Dress With Long Sleeve Frills, See The Pictures Inside!!

At times it seems that fashion begins with Malaika Arora and fashion ends with her. Malaika’s look is always in the news for going out for a morning walk or going to a party, now once again she is spotted late at night. And once again Malaika has come into the limelight for her style.

When Malaika was seen in a neon color dress late on Friday night, everyone’s senses were blown away. Wearing this bright color dress, Malaika was looking beautiful, what to say about her style. The back side of this dress has a big cut, which is giving a bold look to Malaika. The sleeveless dress had a design of long sleeve frill. At the same time, Malaika had carried high heels with neon tips, which were adding glamour to her look.

At the same time, as soon as these pictures of Malaika became viral on social media, people are not even leaving the opportunity to comment on it. Some are calling Malaika to be stunning and some are calling her bold and stylish. But a user, seeing Malaika in this dress, called her a ‘parrot’.

Well, Malaika Arora doesn’t need to be told anything about style because she herself has said that fashion starts with her and ends with her. Surprisingly, even at the age of 48, Malaika has retained her same charm. When Malaika appeared in a black sari at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party two days ago, it was difficult to take the eyes off her.