Jordana Brewster Marries Mason Morfit In California In A ‘Fast And Furious’-Inspired Wedding!

Jordana Brewster, star of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, married Mason Morfit in a stunning ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday.

Jordana Brewster’s wedding in California included a special tribute to her Fast & Furious co-star and late actor Paul Walker. The couple appeared to have had a Fast & Furious inspired wedding, and the newlyweds were also seen riding away in a Fast & Furious vehicle. Not only that, but Brewster’s co-stars from the Fast & Furious films were also present at the ceremony.

The beautiful bride wore a strapless fishtail gown with lace embroidery and a satin train on her wedding day. Brewster completed her bridal look with classic diamond earrings and an elegant up do on her hair. She was also seen carrying a rose bouquet and wearing a long veil with a floral embroidered trim. Morfit wore a traditional tuxedo to his wedding.

Jordana’s tribute to her late co-star and actor, Paul Walker, was one of the sweetest gestures. According to People, the event included a display of movie cars. Jordana and Maso also drove away in the same blue ’90s Acura Integra GS-R that her character was seen driving with Paul in the original 2001 film. The car also had an image of the actors in their driving scene on the driver’s side window.

Jordana and Mason’s close friends and family were present, as were her Fast & Furious family, which included Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker, Vin Diesel, and Ludacris. Walker also shared a sweet message for the couple on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations, Jordana @jordanabrewster and Mason @gmmorfit. The most beautiful love celebration. I clearly had a great time. I adore you so much. Forever family.”

Brewster and Morfit were first linked in 2020, when the couple was seen holding hands during an outing in Santa Monica. Last year, the actress announced her engagement to Mason by posting a photo of herself wearing a sparkler on her ring finger. Brewster captioned an adorable photo of herself with a tech CEO, “JB soon to be JBM.”

Brewster and Form married in 2007 and have two children: Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6.