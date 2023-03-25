‘Kanta Laga Girl’ Shefali Jariwala Wants To Become Mother, Reveals Why Is It Getting Delayed!

kaanta Laga is a song of Akshay kumar starrer Film ‘mujhse shadi karogi’. As soon as it came out, the song instantly became popular with the public. And the actress who played in this song gained the greatest popularity. she became a star overnight. Her name is Shefali Jariwala.

Shefali Jariwala Wants to Adopt child

Shefali left the screen but to this day she cannot get out of the heads of the fans. Shefali Jariwala made headlines after recently news of adopting a child. The actress constantly denies surrogacy but still gets stuck when it comes to adoption. Shefali said the process is long and difficult. Sometimes it takes up to four years to adopt a child.Shefali Jariwala’s first marriage was difficult. The actress accused her ex-husband of domestic violence. After this Shefali meets Actor Parag Tyagi.

Shefali married Parag after her divorce from her first husband and now wants to become a mother. In an interview with E-Times, Shefali expressed her desire and said that she had been open about adopting a child in a previous interview. She said, “I really want to start a family. There are Too many orphans who need a home. Neither Parag nor I care about the genetic link. Adopting a child is never easy.”

Shefali Reveals Covid came when She Was All set to Adopt child

In addition, Shefali said, “The legal process is very lengthy. Cost also plays an important role. Sometimes all these activities can take up to 4 years. Covid got in the way when Parag and I thought to adopt little guest. A lot has changed and Process was incompleted. We both were very upset. There are more parents in the world to adopt child. We are also part of this. The whole process of adopting a child takes time, but I hope that everything will be over soon and you will be able to become a mother.”