Kapil Sharma’s Mother Reveals How He Used To Trouble Neighbours In His Childhood!

Akshay Kumar’s selfie film was recently released. After that, the actor was seen everywhere promoting his films. Meanwhile, the actor will appear on Kapil Sharma’s show this weekend. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Nora Fatehi. All actors will enjoy their performance.

Akshay asked Kapil’s mother the story of his childhood

let us tell you, Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi Sonam Bajwa and actress Mouni Roy are embarking on a world tour together. During the world tour, these artists will perform live at various venues. Akshay recently came to Kapil Sharma’s show with three actresses over the weekend. In addition, Kapil Sharma will also pull out a lot during the show. Kapil shares the video on Instagram. Akshay questions Kapil’s mother about his childhood pranks.

Actually in the next episode, Akshay Kumar will ask Kapil’s mother to tell him a story from his childhood. Then his mother told him stories from his childhood. Akshay Kumar asks Kapil’s mother -“when kapil was little, you would ask him to make neighbor’s laugh when they came home.” On this Kapil’s mother replies that he was not very naughty as a child. Akshay wastes no time saying that there is no one in this world If he is not Naughty.

Kapil Sharma used to trouble the neighbors

Kapil’s mother, Janak Rani, said that in the village there was a square(aangan) in front of the people’s houses, and kapil used to make a pudiya and put on the door of every house except house number 5. Then, when the morning came, the people opened the door and see Pudiya. They believe that somebody leaves witchcraft at the house(Koi jadu tona kar Gya) . After hearing the whole story, the audience started laughing out loud along with Akshay and the other three actresses. Even Kapil can’t stop laughing.