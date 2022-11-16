Karan Johar Says He Wears Baggy Clothes As He Still Has Body Image Issues, ‘Was Called Pansy In College’

Filmmaker Karan Johar might exhibit a brave and confident exterior, but inside this tall body lives a kid, who is still not over the body image issues he faced as a child. Johar was an overweight child. And just like any fat person, he was also teased a lot for the same. During his recent appearance on Twinkle Khanna’s chat show, The Icons On Tweak India, he opened up on how he still gets haunted by all that happened to him during his childhood.

Karan surprised viewers with his reason for wearing oversized clothes as he is often questioned for his quirky and unique sartorial choices. He said that even today, he hasn’t accepted his body completely. And because of it, he has a big problem with fitted clothes. “Even if there is a roll that sticks out, my mind will be only on that. Even now, when I enter a pool, I look around me all the time before I enter it. It is the truth. Now, I have made it a thing to wear oversized clothes. But I cannot bear any tight thing — a t-shirt or a shirt, it bothers me no end. I don’t believe I have a waistline or a physique or body. All I can do is zip my mouth and not eat that piece of cake. And try my best at 50 to look presentable,” stated the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham maker.

Furthermore, the 50-year-old director recalled being called ‘pansy’, a slur for an effeminate man, in school and college. He said that more than his weight, it was this word that made him feel like he wasn’t anywhere like the other children. “It became my identity. I had to look more manly to fit in,” quoted Karan.

On the work front, Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is set to release on 28 April 2023. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.