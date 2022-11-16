Huma Qureshi To Share Screen With Hollywood Actress Nicole Kidman, Will Discuss Issue Of Women!!

Huma Qureshi is a known Bollywood actress and has gained popularity from house to house with her amazing acting skills. Now she has touched another height of success in her career. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is going to be seen in a chat show with famous Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman. Huma will be seen discussing women’s health and life issues that a woman experiences in her life in this chat show. Huma Qureshi is looking very excited about being a part of this chat show and interacting with Nicole Kidman.

Huma has given information about this chat show with Hollywood’s famous actress Nicole Kidman through her social media handle. Huma Qureshi has shared a picture and post on her Instagram profile, in which Hollywood actress Nicole is seen on one side and Huma on the other side. According to reports, this chat show will be organized by a large Australian leading company.

Giving information about this chat, Huma wrote in the caption, “Finally I am very excited to announce that I will interact with world famous actress Nicole Kidman, where we will discuss the happy life and health of women.”

Talking about the work front, Huma Qureshi is recently seen in the film ‘Monica, O My Darling’ that released on OTT platform Netflix. After this, the actress will soon be seen in the film ‘Tarla’ directed by Piyush Gupta. Along with this, Huma will be seen playing an important role in the film ‘Heera Mandi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.