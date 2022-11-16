“He Called Me To A Dark Place,” Ranveer Singh Broke Silence On The Casting Couch, Know What He Said!!

Ranveer Singh is a brilliant Bollywood actor, who has made his special identity in Hindi cinema by giving various hit films. The actor has seen a long struggle to make his place in this industry but do you know that Ranveer Singh also faced the casting couch. The actor has now revealed this. Ranveer Singh has told that a producer told him to be smart and sexy.

Ranveer Singh

Recently, Ranveer Singh attended the Marrakesh International Film Festival, where Ranveer was awarded the Etoile d’Or Award at the Film Festival. On this occasion, Ranveer gave a speech, in which the actor told his experience of casting couch in front of the world. Ranveer Singh said, ‘Once a producer called me. The producer asked me to work in the film. Then the producer called me to a dark place through another person. Then the man told me whether you are a hard worker or a smart worker? I do not consider myself smart, so I said that I am a hard worker. On this, he said, “Darling be smart, be sexy”.

Ranveer Singh

Next, Ranveer Singh continued his point and said that in those days he faced similar things for three to three and a half years. Now he used to think that it was the time that has explained the price of the opportunity he is getting today. Not only this, Ranveer also told that the producer had left the dog behind him to have fun. The actor did not mention the name of that producer. But it is definitely said that he is no longer in this world.

Ranveer Singh

Talking about Ranveer Singh’s work front, the actor will appear in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and ‘Circus’. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is directed by Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh will share the screen with Alia in this film. At the same time, ‘Circus’ is directed by Rohit Shetty.