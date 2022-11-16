Exclusive! Jacqueline Fernandez Granted Bail In Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case; Deets Inside!

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was asked to appear before a Delhi court on Tuesday in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. According to a report, she has been given bail. The actress sought bail saying that there is no need for her custody as the investigation has already been completed. The charge sheet has been filed.

PTI reported that a Delhi court granted bail to Jacqueline Fernandez. The Special judge Shailendra Malik gave the order. The visuals of the actress coming out of Delhi’s Patiala House Court after getting bail were shared by ANI.

On September 26, the court gave interim bail to the actress. Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times to investigate the money laundering case. In the supplementary charge sheet, she has been named as an accused for the first time. The actress applied for bail, which was opposed by the ED. The ED alleged that the actress might flee the country.

#WATCH | Jacqueline Fernandez leaves from Delhi's Patiala House Court after getting bail in Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pic.twitter.com/d1qjSaLZeg — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

“We have not seen Rs 50 lakh in cash in our entire life but Jacqueline frittered away Rs 7.14 crore for fun. She has tried every trick in the book to try and escape because she has enough money,” stated the ED. After that, the court asked the ED why they have not arrested her yet.

The actress’s lawyer once said that Jacqueline has always cooperated with the investigation agencies. She attended summons issued to date. She has handed over the information to the ED. The lawyer said, “She is a victim of a larger criminal conspiracy.”