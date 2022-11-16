Karthik Aryan Will Be The Flagbearer Of Bollywood In Goa’s IFFI 2022 Festival, Read To Know More!!

Cinematographers from all over the world who wait to have a look at their favorite stars along with veteran and famous ones will not be able to see them. Actually, India’s 53rd International Film Festival will be on coming Sunday i.e. on November 20. And, all the veteran stars have already started going out on their foreign tour to stay away from it. Only those stars whose films will be released in this duration and who have sufficient time and vacant dates will be seen in the event. However, Ravindra Bhakar, Managing Director of the National Film Development Corporation, who is included in the Film Organizing Committee, says that the invitation of the festival has been sent to all the stars.

Karthik Aryan

According to the information, this time the biggest star of Indian cinema who will be seen in India’s 53rd International Film Festival, is Karthik Aryan. Karthik Aryan has given the first hit Hindi film of this year ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’. However, neither the name of any big star of South Indian films has been revealed nor from Hindi or any other linguistic cinema to attend the inauguration of this year’s film festival. Apart from Karthik Aryan from Mumbai, the inauguration of the film festival has been confirmed by the presence of other stars like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Mrinal Thakur, Amrita Khanwilkar so far.

Karthik Aryan

This time at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, premiers of some films are also being organized which are releasing the during the film festival from November 20 to November 28. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer film ‘Bhediya’, which is going to be released in the country on 25 November, will be shown in Goa on 21 November. Apart from ‘Bhediya’, Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Drishyam 2’ and Paresh Rawal starrer ‘The Storytellor’, Randeep Huda and Ileana Dikruz’s film ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ and Yami Gautam’s film ‘Lost’ will also be screened. The stars of these films will be there in connection with the performance of their films.

IFFI

The International Film Festival will be inaugurated by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur. Apart from him, Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Apoorva Chandra will also be present at the function.