Karan Johar’s Children Yash And Roohi Roast Him For ‘Singing So Badly’ On TV; Watch!

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s children Yash Johar and Roohi Johar poke fun at his singing in a new video. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Karan gave a glimpse of his weekend with his kids.

The video started with Yash muttering as Karan asked him, “No, one second. What were you saying? Sorry.” Yash asked Karan, “I saw you on TV why were you singing so badly?” “I am doing what badly?” asked Karan. Both Roohi, and Yash replied, “Singing so badly..”

Karan replied, “I sing very well. Dada has a trained, trained voice, only in his own head. But I sing beautifully. You want to hear me sing?” After wavering between yes and no, they are okay. The filmmaker starts singing Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar. A second later they both put their hands to their ears. Karan told them, “Aare hear me at least na.” However, they laughed but did not lower their hands.

Karan captioned it, “No fans of my surili aawaz (melodious voice) in my house ….(smiling face with tear emoji).” Stebin Ben commented, “@karanjohar sir you definitely need singing classes.” Fans commented, “You’re such a sweet dad,” “We want more of these, love love and love,” “They roast you well,” “Hahaha this is sooooooooooo cute” etc.

This is not the first time that Yash and Roohi have roasted Karan over his singing. Earlier this year, they stopped him when he tried to sing Kesariya from the film Brahmastra. He shared a video with a caption that read, “My attempts have met with a very objectionable response! Also don’t miss the last savage like I had to listen to… #kesariya #roohiyashjohar.”