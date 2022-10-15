LATEST: Salman Khan Declares Tiger 3 Postponed to Diwali 2023, Unveils New Poster!

The release date of Tiger 3 has been delayed. The film Tiger 3 reunites Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan as Tiger and Zoya. It is directed helmed by Maneesh Sharma and will be released in theaters on Diwali, 2023.

Salman Khan on Saturday declared a new release date for his up-and-coming film Tiger 3. Taking to Twitter, Salman shared the primary blurb of the film giving a glimpse of himself. Within the closeup photo, it were the eye of the performing artist and his wrist were obvious while the rest of his confront was buried behind a scarf. Fans cannot wait for Tiger 3.

He tweeted, “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.” In responding to the tweet, fans showered him with adoration. A fan expressed, “Whoever made this poster deserves appreciation..#EkThaTiger, #TigerZindaHai, and now #Tiger3, every #SalmanKhan SOLO poster gives us GOOSEBUMPS! Bring it on.”

Ek Tha Tiger, the primary motion picture within the establishment was released in 2012. Coordinated by Kabir Khan, the motion picture spun around the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in adore with a Pakistani spy Zoya (Kaif) amid an examination. The victory of the primary film produced an establishment, which Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was the follow-up.

The film was shot in New Delhi, Mumbai, Russia, Austria and is being touted as one of the biggest releases from YRF as it is part of their 50th anniversary film slate.