‘Pay Attention To Content’: Ali Abbas Zafar Said On Boycott Trend

Since the beginning of the year, the boycott trend has been going on regarding Bollywood films. There was a lot of opposition to the films on social media too, whose effect was also seen at the box office. At the same time, now filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who has made films like ‘Jogi’ and ‘Sultan’, talked about the boycott trend. The producer said that we are living in sensitive times, in such a situation, filmmakers and content creators should do self-censorship to avoid trolling. This is the only way to avoid trolling. When asked about the boycott trend whether it is manufactured or organic, he said, “There is no smoke without fire.”

During a recent interview, Ali Abbas Zafar said that he believes that the ‘boycott culture’ started because some things shown in films and web series are wrong. Ali Abbas Zafar told, “I certainly think that this whole boycott culture, it started because people felt that what is being shown is not right.” He said that everyone as an industry should be careful in the initial stages of production.

He further added, ” Filmmakers should write and create such content, in which the trollers do not find any mistake. I believe it is our responsibility to humbly create such content that when viewers see it or what we are calling paid bots and trolls, they see it and say that there is nothing wrong with it. When something is wrong, you can’t fight them. You have to explain your point to them and make a cinema where they can’t question. So the whole thing will end there.”

Ali Abbas Zafar landed in a lot of controversies after the release of his prime video series Tandav. He then had to “apologize and edit some of the scenes. Ali said he made a mistake with ‘Tandav’, so it was okay to apologise.” At the same time, recently Ali Abbas Zafar directed Diljit Dosanjh’s film ‘Jogi’, which was released on Netflix.