‘Difficult To Imitate Ranveer Singh’: Siddharth Sagar On The Kapil Sharma Show

Siddharth Sagar is a famous stand-up comedian and television actor. He was also the winner of Comedy Circus Ke Wonder along with Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri. Apart from this, he also played the lead role in the horror comedy show Pritam Pyare Aur Woh which aired on SAB TV. And recently he is appearing in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Comedian Siddharth has admitted that Ranveer Singh is his hero. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s husband is inspired by every move Ranveer. It was always his dream to play the role of his favourite actor on screen. And this dream came true on The Kapil Sharma Show, finally, Siddharth fulfilled his dream of acting as a Bajirao Mastani actor.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Sidharth Sagar reveals why Ranveer Singh is the most difficult to imitate and it's HILARIOUS [Watch Video] https://t.co/8lnfuxNvSw — Bollywood Life (@bollywood_life) October 14, 2022

It is seen in the video that Siddharth has turned completely pink. He was seen dressed in a pink coloured coat and track pants. For strangers, Ranveer posted a head-to-toe photo in a pink outfit and took his fashion game up a notch. It seems, he did the same and made the audience and the cast of Code Name Tiranga i.e. Parineeti Chopra, Hardy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajat Kapoor and the film’s director Ribhu Dasgupta amused with his words and actions.

During an interview with Zoom, Siddharth said that he has always admired Ranveer Singh for his acting chops and power-packed energy. He has also admitted to watching his favourite actor and watching all his on-screen and off-screen moves and wanted to play Ranveer for a long time.

His acting was also very much liked by the show’s host Kapil Sharma and the show’s judge Archana Puran Singh. He also revealed that the entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show made his day and he was eagerly waiting for the episode to go live. But he did not know that he would get so much love from all this. Coming back to Siddharth’s inspiration Ranveer Singh, the actor was also last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film did not do well at the ticket window. He was next seen in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde.