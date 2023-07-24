‘Little Appu Or Rubi’: Rubina Dilaik Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With Her Latest Post!

Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik remains a centre of attraction given the huge amount of fan following she has on social media. Recently, the actress grabbed eyeballs for her transition video.

In the viral clip, Rubina seen in two flowy dresses. It begins with actress sizzling in black loose gown. As the video transits, the diva sets the screen on fire in a multi-coloured printed dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Rubina looked beautiful in every frame. But what caught netizens’ attention the actress’ apparent ‘baby bump’ fueling pregnancy rumours.

As soon as Rubina posted the video, netizens started flocking in to the comments section. They began speculating about her pregnancy. One user wrote, “Little appu or Rubi coming soon”. Another stated, “Congrats on your pregnancy! We’re so happy!!!!!!!” A third one claimed, “You’re pregnant.”

Let us tell you that Rubina is often asked about her family plannings. During an interview with a leading daily while she juggling between different roles, the actress had said that it is not possible for her to do that as she is running to studios and rehearsing for dance shows non-stop. Rubina had said that there is no time to think of a baby right now. She added that she is not planning to start a family in the near future as she is only focussing on good work.

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik married Abhinav Shukla on 21 June, 2018 after dating for a long time. They tied the knot in traditional ceremony in Shimla. The couple participated in controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ where they revealed that they were about to part ways before entering the show.