‘Looking Like Miss Worst’: Netizens Fat Shame Harnaaz Sandhu As She Cooks ‘Jalebis’ In New Video!

Harnaaz Sandhu shot to fame after being crowned Miss Universe 2021. She is active on social media. She shares pictures and videos of her life on Instagram. The beauty queen shared a cooking video on her IG handle. But netizens have trolled her yet again.

In the video, Harnaaz was seen making jalebis. She wore a white shirt. She paired it with hoop earrings as well as open tresses. She looked adorably gorgeous in the video. Her fans praised her beauty. But some netizens criticized her for her weight gain.

Let us tell you that, Harnaaz Sandhu is dealing with celiac disease. Due to the disease, she cannot eat wheat flour and many other things so she gained weight. The former Miss Universe faced unnecessary bullying. She is getting fat-shamed again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOU.C1000 Vitamin (@youc1000vitamin)

Netizens commented, “Looking at you, you are not like Miss Universe, you are looking like Miss Worst day by day,” “Bohot mota ho geye ho aap Madam,” “They say too much jelebi khane me iska haalat aisa hogya,” “MAKE SALAD. Jalebi is an inflammation trigger and it’s creating insulin and weight issues for you. Promote health, not irresponsible indulgence,” “Why Harnaz why…. This is something where I never expected Miss Universe to be” etc.

Some users praised her. They commented, “Healthy inside .. fresh outside ……. Luv u a lot,” “Jalebi so yummmm …. I know u r good chef ……” etc. Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu will debut in the Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange. But she is facing legal action filed by the film’s producer Upasana Singh for violating the film’s promotion agreement.