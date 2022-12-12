Malaika Arora Meets Singer Post Malone At His Mumbai Gig; Pens Down A Heartfelt Message For Him!

Actress Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a happy photo with singer-rapper Post Malone. On Sunday, she posted two pictures with him. She was all smiling in the picture. She attended Post Malone’s concert in Mumbai on Saturday. Along with her, Palak Tiwari, Ahan Shetty, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Daanish Gandhi, and others were seen at the post-concert.

Malaika shared two pictures with the popular singer-rapper. In the photo, she was wearing a black sleeveless tee with black pants. She let her hair down. On the other hand, Post Malone wore a casual green shirt. He accessorized his look with a pendant around his neck. He held a paper glass in his hand. Both looked at each other. They posed a candid one. They laughed as they posed for the cameras in the backstage area of ​​the concert.

Malaika wrote, “U were awesome @postmalone !!! Ur music is (red heart emoji) #feedingindiaconcert.” Fans commented, “Malla, you are looking gorgeous as always babe. Loads of love and blessings,” “How lucky is she!!” “Lovely (red heart emojis),” “This is awesome” etc. Some fans dropped heart emojis.

Recently, Malaika can be seen in her reality show Moving In With Malaika. The show started airing on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday last week. Last week, Malaika met filmmaker Farah Khan. She spoke about her car accident with her. She talked about her split with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan as well as her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. She tried her hand at standup comedy. She roasted herself and his sister, actor Amrita Arora.