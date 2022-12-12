Actor Ram Charan And His Wife Upasana Expecting Their First Child Together; Fans Shower Love!

Actor Chiranjeevi has announced the great news. He shared that his son, actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are going to have their first child. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter on Monday to share the post.

The post read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela Shobana and Anil Kamineni.”

Ram shared the post with a red heart and folded hands emoji on his Twitter account. Fans wished them. They showered their love on them. They commented, “Awee little mega power star is arriving soon…” “Congratulations Anna,” “Congratulations my dear little boss,” “Congratulations‼️ I wish you and your new family happiness” etc.

In June, Ram Charan moved to an undisclosed location with Upasana. There, they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Ahead of their trip, photos and videos of them from the airport surfaced on social media.

On the other hand, Ram Charan took to Twitter to announce his next project with director Buchi Babu Sana. It is a sports drama. The film will see Ram collaborating with the director for the first time. Sharing the news about the yet-untitled film, Ram said that he is excited. He tweeted, “Excited about this! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana & the entire team (sic).”

He is busy with his next film with filmmaker Shankar. Dubbed RC 15, the makers revealed that SJ Suryah has been roped in for an important role. He took to Twitter to welcome Suryah to the project. The project stars Kiara Advani. It is Ram’s first collaboration with Shankar.