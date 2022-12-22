‘Love, Light And Togetherness’: Preity Zinta Dresses Up As Santa Clause; Shares Her Christmas Preparation!

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share a video as she started her Christmas preparations ahead of the festival. She shared a clip. She wrote a heartfelt message describing her excitement. She decorated a Christmas tree. She dressed as Santa Claus. Many fans responded to her video. They wished her an early Christmas.

In the clip, a large Christmas tree was decorated with bells, balls, as well as fairy lights. She gave her fans the perfect Christmas vibe. Many gift boxes were kept beside the tree. Preity’s puppy was seen in her video too. Finally, she appeared as Santa by wearing a long white mustache and a red-green tall hat. She can be heard saying, “Ho Ho.” She smiled at the camera.

Preity Zinta captioned it, “There is always something special about Christmas (red heart emoji).” She said that she loves the end of the year, and the excitement of setting up the Christmas tree.

She loves the curiosity about the wrapped gifts, the family coming together. She said that she loves the snow too. This year has flown by and before the new year begins she wanted to take the opportunity to wish her fans all happy holidays filled with love, light, and togetherness. She used hashtags such as ‘happy holidays’ and ‘Ting.’

Fans loved her as Santa Clause. They commented, “My happinesssss. Wishing you happy holidays!” “In Santa disguise???? YOU LOOK SOOO CUTEEE! And your gorgeous Christmas tree,” “Wow..you refreshed my childhood thoughts for Christmas and New Year Mam.. good to know you have still kept those feelings alive in you. Merry Christmas and Happy New year” etc.