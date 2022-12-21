Malaika Arora Gets Trolled By Her Son Arhaan; Asks Her Why She Dressed Like ‘Table Napkins’!

Bollywood star Malaika Arora is often in the headlines. Ever since her reality show ‘Moving in with Malaika’ started streaming on Disney + Hotstar, she has been trending on social media for her personal life.

This is the first time Malaika is revealing details about her personal life. Fans are loving this bold side of her. In a recent episode, her son Arhaan Khan was seen making fun of her stylish outfit. He compared it to a table napkin. Check out below for details.

The star kid Arhaan is the son of Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. He lives in the US. He is studying film-making there. In a recent episode, the 20-year-old was in a sultry mood. He joked about her mother’s outfit on the show.

On the other hand, Arhaan Khan spoke about the similarities between him and his mother. He said that both of them are the firstborn of their parents. He informed everyone that this is the only similarity they share with each other. Malaika Arora then asked him, “How about devoting an entire day to your mother?”

In response to his mother’s words, Arhaan Khan said, “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.” Later, Khan spoke about his relationship with his masi (aunt) Amrita Arora. He said how she is his second mother. He told Malaika, “But I think she is promoting to take your spot. She is pushing for the top spot. I am just biased towards Ammu.” Later, he admitted with a laugh that he was just kidding.

In the next episode, Malaika wore a revealing crop top. She paired it with beige pants. While making fun of her mother, Arhaan compared her dress to a table napkin. He said, “You look like a prison inmate right now.”