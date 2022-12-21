Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar To Become Parents Soon, Announces Pregnancy With A Sweet Post-Checkout!

The Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar is loved by the masses and famous on social media. They keep sharing funny and cute reels together on Instagram. Recently, the pair has surprised their fans and well-wishers with the news of their pregnancy. Yes, you heard that right. Gauahar and Zaid are expecting their first child together. They shared the good news in a quirky way on their social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a fun reel featuring themselves in an animated form. The two are seen riding a scooty and announcing to the world that they are going to continue their adventurous life with the addition of another member in their family soon. The couple also asked for love and prayers from all.

The video begins with the line, “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey. Gauahar Zaid +1.

The post is captioned as, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too.(sic)”

Soon after, a string of congratulatory messages started pouring in the comments section. Actress Kriti Kharbanda who has worked with Gauahar in 14 Phere penned, “Big big big congratulations you two! Nazar na large (sic).” Sophie Choudry wrote, “Mashallah!! Congratulations you guys.(sic)” Kishwer Merchant stated, “I knew, I knew looking at your posts lately, so happy for u guys (sic)” Sania Mirza’s sister and entrepreneur Anam Mirza commented, “Omggggg! Congratulations.(sic)”

Checkout the clip here:

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar fell in love during the lockdown. They met at a grocery shop and soon became friends. Friendship soon turned into love and the duo tied the knot on December 25, 2020.