Mallika Sherawat Calls It ‘Misogynistic’ How The Girlfriend Was Blamed For An Actor’s Death Last Year

Bollywood actress, Mallika Sherawat who is currently busy promoting her new web series Nakaab is known for her outspoken nature. The actress is fierce and doesn’t like to mince her words on any matter. Because of her bold statements, the actress has often landed in controversies too.

In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Mallika shared her reason for doing the thriller show, Nakaab, which was premiered on 15 September on MX Player. On being asked what made her say yes to the show, she replied, “I really like director Soumik Sen’s work, he is really good with actors, I loved the script too. It’s an investigative thriller, there is a death of an actor on the show. If we see around what’s happening in our country, last year something similar happened in our industry.”

Last year, in June, one of the most talented actors of the Bollywood industry Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide and his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborthy had to face judicial trials for her alleged connection with Rajput’s death. Rhea was called names by both media and Sushant’s fans. Now, Mallika has put forward her point of view on the entire scenario. Without mentioning any names, Sherawat said, “Last year there was a death of an actor and people in a very misogynistic way started blaming his girlfriend. Again it comes down to perception towards women, how we treat women. There was no proof that the his girlfriend was involved, they started blaming her, manipulating her. The role social media is playing in all this thing. This is all-inclusive in our show Nakaab.”

She further added, “I don’t want to take any names, but I would definitely say there are a lot of similar things.”

Mallika’s web series Nakaab is currently streaming on MX Player. The show also stars Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode. Helmed by Soumik Sen, Nakaab is an investigative murder thriller. It revolves around a high-profile death of a leading actor and subsequent investigation by the Police whether it was an accident, suicide, or murder. Before this, Mallika was seen in another web series titled Boo: Sab Ki Phategi along with Tusshar Kapoor in 2019.