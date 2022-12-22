Mom-To-Be Gauahar Khan Set To Host An Award Show, Shares First Photo After Announcing Pregnancy!

Tinsel town diva Gauahar Khan has left one and all ecstatic with the news of her pregnancy. The actress who is expecting her first child with choreographer-husband Zaid Darbar is now making sure to fulfil her work commitments. After breaking the good news to the world, Khan took to her social media handle to share the first picture of herself. She also revealed about hosting an award show amid pregnancy.

Gauahar, who is habitual of sharing selfies from the elevator dropped another one one on her Instagram story recently. The mom-to-be looked absolutely gorgeous in a comfy blue and white striped maxi dress. She completed her look with a black bag and carried a denim jacket and sunglasses in her hand. The pregnancy glow on her face is quite evident in the photo.

Below the picture, the Bigg Boss winner wrote, “Chalo @filmfare OTT awards host karne.”

For the unversed, Gauahar and Zaid announced their pregnancy in a quirky way on their IG handles. The duo shared a fun reel featuring themselves in an animated form. The textual video reads, “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three. Seeking all your blessings in this new journey.” Alongside the clip, they wrote, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers. ♥️ Ma sha Allah.”

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar met at a grocery shop during the lockdown. Zaid took the first step and told Gauahar that she is ‘the most beautiful women’ he has ever seen. He wooed her and the actress also fell for him. They started off as friends and soon, it turned into love as they went to drives and dates together. The duo tied the knot on December 25, 2020.