Kajol Takes Blessings By Removing Her Shoes Before Entering Tanuja’s Renovated Lonavala Home; Watch!

Bollywood Actors and sisters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji took their mother, veteran actor Tanuja to visit her Lonavala home after eight months. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Tanisha posted a short clip of them showing Tanuja the renovated house.

The video began with some people standing near the gate of the house waiting for the three. A red ribbon was hung near the gate. Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Tanuja arrived in a car with their puppy. They cut the ribbon with a smile and raised their hands in celebration. After that, they started walking in the front yard.

Tanuja took off her slippers before entering the room. This was followed by Kajol and Tanishaa too. The veteran actor bowed her head and touched the floor in a gesture of respect. So did the two sisters.

While looking around, Kajol hugged Tanishaa from behind. They smiled and took pictures. For the outing, Tanuja wore a black, white and red ethnic outfit. Kajal opted for a green top and gray pants. On the other hand, Tanishaa wore a red suit. All of them were wearing dark sunglasses

Tanishaa shared the video. She captioned it, “And so we finished mom’s house in Lonavala and showed it to her after 8 months of keeping her awayyyyy! @kajol (red heart emoji).”

