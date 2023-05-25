Mouni Roy’s Diet Plan Decoded: Checkout Secrets To Her Stunning Looks And Perfect Figure!

Mouni Roy, the stunning actress who has captivated the hearts of millions with her looks, continues to be a fashion icon and a source of inspiration for her fans. Mouni has continually dazzled with her stunning eyes and beautiful form from her early days as a television actress to her breakthrough in Bollywood. Whether gracefully draping a saree or exuding confidence in a bikini, Mouni knows how to rock any outfit with poise and oomph-ness. This leaves her fans wondering about the secret behind her impeccable physique.

Despite being a self-proclaimed foodie, Mouni follows a simple, healthy diet that helps her maintain her shape. As a vegetarian, she eats frequent meals to keep her metabolism active. Alongside her diet, the actress embraces an active lifestyle, incorporating workouts, yoga, and dance into her daily routine.

Mouni’s Morning Ritual: Hot Water and Turmeric

Mouni’s day starts with consuming hot water infused with turmeric, followed by hot water with cinnamon powder, both known to aid in weight management. For breakfast, she opts for a light meal consisting of poha (flattened rice), a small bowl of sprouts, and a bowl of fresh fruits. She confesses to having a penchant for coffee with hazelnut syrup, which she enjoys alongside her breakfast.

Mouni’s Homemade Lunch: Rice, Dal, and Sabzi

Lunchtime for Mouni consists of a simple homemade meal comprising rice, dal (lentils), and sabzi (vegetables). Being a vegetarian, she emphasizes incorporating a variety of vegetables into her diet. After lunch, she indulges in fruits, and if hunger strikes, she satisfies her cravings with a handful of soaked almonds, ajneer, raisins, or other dry fruits. Mouni, a proud Bengali, occasionally treats herself to Nalen gur sandesh, a sweet delicacy, after her meals.

Evening Snacks and Light Homemade Dinner

Mouni enjoys homemade light meals for supper, and if she becomes hungry before then, she fills herself up with fried onions, cucumber, and tomato. However, even the disciplined Mouni enjoys her cheat meals. She has a weakness in Bengali, Italian, and Chinese cuisines, particularly pasta. On splurge days, she indulges in peri peri fries, giving in to her cravings for delicious tastes.

Mouni Roy’s diet plan

Mouni Roy’s diet plan is a testament to the balance she maintains between her love for food and her dedication to fitness. Following a healthy and nutritious diet, staying active, and allowing occasional indulgences, she has found a formula that keeps her figure in shape while enjoying the flavors she adores. Mouni’s dedication to maintaining her stunning looks and perfect figure continues to inspire her fans, making her a true fashionista and role model in the industry.