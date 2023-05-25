Street Fashion: Diana Penty Struts Through The French Riviera Streets In A Chic Mustard Mini Dress!

Diana Penty completes her final day in Cannes with an embellished mustard mini dress and a beige trench coat. Take a look at the pictures by scrolling down.

Diana Penty has had a fantastic time at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The prestigious festival’s 76th edition was a major event for many celebrities, and Diana walked the highly anticipated red carpet.

And now, the actress is preparing to bid farewell to the French Riviera town in style.

It was Diana’s final day in Cannes, when she wore a gorgeous mini dress with a silk trench coat, and she looked stunning.

With outfits like Falguni Shane Peacock’s bejeweled skirt-set and Saiid Kobeisy’s bubble-wrap dress, Diana Penty has made her mark on Cannes best-dressed lists.

We can say this now despite quite a few celeb appearances on the horizon, which speaks volumes about her impressive looks.

Diana Penty is a sight to behold on the red carpet. The actress has been giving swoon-worthy fashion moments at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

We also adore her fashion choices on the French Riviera.

Outfit Details

Diana Penty wore a tone-on-tone ensemble by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti for her final look at the Cannes Film Festival.

With a mini dress, trench coat, heels, cross-body bag, and various shades and textures of brown, it looks like the perfect autumn ensemble.

This gorgeous mini dress was a sheer burnt orange number adorned with macrame lace and 3-D embroidery appliqués.

This fall-appropriate outfit was given a touch of spring with the florals added to the tone-on-tone look, making the Cocktail actor look sophisticated and chic!

Alberta Ferretti provided her with a stunning mini dress embellished with feather-like detailing.

Diana’s well-toned body was highlighted by the mustard-colored bodycon outfit, and the yellow colour palette set the perfect spring mood.

Diana’s orange sleeveless dress has embroidered lace, a see-through silhouette on the torso, a figure-hugging fit that highlights her svelte frame, a revealing cut-out on the back.

A round neckline, embroidered delicate leaf appliqués that fit with the whole look, and a short hem length complete the style.

Accessories

Diana completed the look with a beige silk trench coat which included a full-length sleeves, a billowy shape, a front opening with buttons closures, a tied design at the cuffs and waist, two front patch pockets and side slits, and wide notch lapel collars.

Diana accessorized the look with chic peep-toe pumps, a tan basket shoulder bag, and sunglasses.

Sunnies, luscious curls, and dewy makeup made the dress speak for itself, paired with the sumptuous fabric of the trench and a pair of sunnies to reflect the light.

Glam Options

Finally, for the glam picks, she chose feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, a neutral lip shade, blushed cheeks, a dewy base, and mascara on the lashes. The finishing touch was messy open hair in the centre.